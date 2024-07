Kick-off: Hot match over the state’s finances

"Giving away 260 million"

The background: in order to cushion the budget deficit, the housing loans are to be sold on the financial market at a discount. "This means we are giving away 260 million euros," says Hergovich. The ÖVP countered that the transaction was necessary in order to secure the evaluation of the state's finances by rating agencies. If we were downgraded significantly, it would be much more expensive because we would have to pay more for loans. Will there also be political fouls in today's debate?