Climbing in Innsbruck
“This is the coolest World Cup of the whole year”
The Climbing World Cup in Innsbruck is considered the ultimate for athletes: perfect location, great organization and the best fans in the world. With three home victories, the local heroes were also very successful last week - especially world champion Jakob Schubert.
Speed climber Lukas Knapp won the European Cup at the start, paraclimber Angelino Zeller followed suit - and Jakob Schubert crowned the seven days with his lead climbing victory.
Despite some capricious weather conditions, the Climbing World Cup in Innsbruck set a new attendance record with a total of 17,000 visitors.
"It was incredible"
"The fight would not have been possible without the home crowd," said Schubert, who was carried upwards by the enthusiasm: "It's always special for me at home. It was incredible, a mega atmosphere. You don't often experience moments like that, they stay in your memory forever."
Despite the rain, 3,000 fans came to cheer on the lead climbing stars on Sunday evening. "It makes me incredibly proud that the vast majority of athletes describe the World Cup in my home town as the coolest in the world," said the six-time world champion happily: "It's a mega stage and everyone loves coming here." This is thanks to the audience and the excellent organization. "I hope I can be part of it for some time to come."
Tears in her eyes
Slovenian Olympic champion Janja Garnbret fought back tears after her victory in the lead climb. "It's breathtaking and overwhelming, the fans in Innsbruck are giving me so much love," said the 25-year-old after her last competition before the Olympics. Jessica Pilz had to settle for fourth place, Mattea Pötzi finished a good seventh in her first final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
