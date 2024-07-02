IV boss Hartmann wants a business district

The idea of a Vorarlberg business district at the foot of the Breitenberg between Dornbirn and Hohenems was quickly born. At the foot of the 300-metre-high rock face, nobody should be bothered by buildings up to 96 meters high. "We always talk about soil compaction. If we are serious about this, we have to go up. That is sustainable and conserves resources." The IV boss has a total of 50,000 jobs and 8,700 new apartments for up to 12,000 people in mind. This should also ease the situation on the real estate market.