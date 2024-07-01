Lobau Tunnel continues to be put on the back burner

Yet the 8.2-kilometre section, the last part of the north-east bypass around Vienna, is the one that is missing. The so-called "Regionenring" around the city is almost complete and is also urgently needed to guide (transit) traffic past the city. Drivers suffering from traffic jams can tell you a thing or two about it. There is now no traffic report that does not mention the south-east ring road. However, Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) turned down the road construction project in 2021.