Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New legal opinion

Lobau Tunnel continues to be put on the back burner

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 16:00

A new legal opinion by an environmental organization sees shortcomings in the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA). Without this, the construction of the Lobau Tunnel would contravene EU law. The dispute over the important transport project therefore continues

comment0 Kommentare

The Lobau Tunnel has been officially in the planning stage since 2005. The controversial road project has been the subject of extensive debate and controversy for at least as long. Around 200 million euros have been spent on planning and preparations to date. As is well known, it has not yet been built.

Yet the 8.2-kilometre section, the last part of the north-east bypass around Vienna, is the one that is missing. The so-called "Regionenring" around the city is almost complete and is also urgently needed to guide (transit) traffic past the city. Drivers suffering from traffic jams can tell you a thing or two about it. There is now no traffic report that does not mention the south-east ring road. However, Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) turned down the road construction project in 2021.

On Monday, the environmental organization Virus presented a new legal opinion. Tenor: everything is different. The Lobau Tunnel would violate EU law without a strategic environmental assessment (SEA), according to Wolfgang Rehm. In any case, he now sees the cards reshuffled.

The office of Transport Councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) has referred the matter to the federal government. The latter is responsible for EIA procedures and strategic environmental assessments. In any case, the City of Vienna remains committed to the mega-project. They argue that the north-east bypass would relieve traffic on the Südosttangente, which is currently used by over 230,000 vehicles every day.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf