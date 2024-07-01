Two additional MR machines shorten waiting times

LH Doskozil: Measure against two-tier medicine

Governor Hans Peter Doskozil is also pleased that arguments from Burgenland are being heard: "The waiting times were too long. Getting an appointment quickly should not depend on whether someone can pay for the examination privately or not. The new devices will significantly reduce waiting times, strengthen public healthcare close to home and, above all, combat two-tier medicine," said Doskozil. The new devices should make up to 15,000 additional examinations possible.