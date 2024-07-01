Weight loss coaching: how the first two months went

The underestimated sleep

Laurenz also talks to me about other aspects that are relevant to my health: For example, about sleep, which is often underestimated for well-being, and how many hours of sleep are good for me. According to Laurenz, it should be an average of six and a half to seven hours. Before coaching, I often only slept for 5 hours. I manage to think about it more often and go to bed earlier. I quickly notice the difference and feel better as a result, for example in terms of my ability to concentrate and my motivation level.