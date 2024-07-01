Ofner against Vukic – LIVE from approx. 3.30 pm

It's an interesting duplicity of events: Sebastian Ofner traveled to Wimbledon on Sunday afternoon after losing in the final, but with strengthened self-confidence on grass. The same thing happened to him last year, when reaching the final of the Challenger in Ilkley had even earned him a wildcard for the main event. Ofner starts the third major of the year against Vukic on Monday. A year later, Ofner may have missed out on his first title on the ATP Tour on Mallorca, but he has nevertheless reached the final one level higher. And the 28-year-old Styrian, who had reached the third round at Wimbledon of all places in 2017 with a run of five wins from qualifying, showed once again during the week on the Balearic island that playing on grass suits him very well.