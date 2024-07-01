Wimbledon opener
Ofner against Vukic – LIVE from approx. 3.30 pm
Wimbledon opener for Sebastian Ofner! The Styrian will face Australian Aleksandar Vukic in the first round. The match is scheduled as the third match after 12 noon (start from approx. 3.30 pm). We will be reporting live, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
It's an interesting duplicity of events: Sebastian Ofner traveled to Wimbledon on Sunday afternoon after losing in the final, but with strengthened self-confidence on grass. The same thing happened to him last year, when reaching the final of the Challenger in Ilkley had even earned him a wildcard for the main event. Ofner starts the third major of the year against Vukic on Monday. A year later, Ofner may have missed out on his first title on the ATP Tour on Mallorca, but he has nevertheless reached the final one level higher. And the 28-year-old Styrian, who had reached the third round at Wimbledon of all places in 2017 with a run of five wins from qualifying, showed once again during the week on the Balearic island that playing on grass suits him very well.
Return to the top 50
Ofner also made his return to the top 50 with the final. Ofner didn't have much time before his eighth appearance in the main event of a major tournament, the third at Church Road. He treated himself to a good meal and a beer on Saturday evening. On Sunday afternoon he flew to London and that evening he had an hour's practice at Wimbledon on the agenda. Not all grass is the same, as Ofner had already discovered during his previous appearances in Stuttgart and Halle. The one at Wimbledon is meticulously cared for and maintained, and that is not the only reason why it is known as the "Holy Turf".
"I had my first big success in my career on grass," Austria's best (and only) singles player at Wimbledon fondly recalls his 2017 run. Back then, as a qualifier, he had knocked out world number 18 Jack Sock (USA) in five sets in round two before Alexander Zverev became a stumbling block in the last 32. Ofner doesn't have much time to celebrate his first tour-level final. "The first final is a bit of a breakthrough. I've already played a semi-final two or three times, the first final is incredible. I was relatively far away this season," he recalled his sometimes mixed season before the French Open.
Soon after the final, however, the focus was entirely on the next highlight of the season. "The first match at Wimbledon is in two days' time. That's just as important, because a Grand Slam is a Grand Slam," said Ofner before his departure to England. Ofner is not unhappy with his draw. "I think it's really okay, of course it could have been a lot worse and also a lot better," said the Styrian and immediately provided the reason for this. "He plays really well on grass and hard court and should also be in good form. He has now won a few matches on grass. It will certainly be an interesting match," he said to Vukic.
If it turns out to be as interesting as the round of 16 in Marrakesh this year, it could be a long match. Back then, Vukic prevailed 7:6(11),2:6,7:6(7). Ofner failed to convert a match point and therefore had a score to settle with the world number 81. "Of course it's 'best of five', that's another small difference. We both serve really well. It was a tough, close match in Marrakesh. If I play well, anything is possible."
Of course, Ofner knows that he would most likely meet defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in round two if he wins. "Above all, it would be really cool because I would be playing on center court," said Ofner and that would be a first for him. "That would be really cool, he's one of the best players at the moment." Ofner has gained enough self-confidence on Mallorca, incidentally the only tournament facility in the world with grass, clay and hard courts. "In any case. I feel comfortable, I'm playing well, so I think anything is possible."
