Ötztal pleasure spots: “What’s there is enough”

Armelenhütte, Erlanger Hütte, Frischmannhütte, Wiesle, Brandalm and Stabelealm - the "Genussplatzlen" are located between Oetz and Längenfeld, i.e. between 1385 and 2541 meters above sea level. While the Wiesle near Niederthai is even accessible for families with a mountain buggy, the Erlanger Hütte requires mountain experience and fitness.