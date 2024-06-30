"Proud and happy"
Sensation! Waroschitz achieves sprint double
The state athletics championships in Linz ended with a sensation! The 22-year-old Noel Waroschitz achieved a sprint double that nobody could have expected - not even he himself. If you had bet on his double victory over 100 m (10.40) and 200 m (21.10) in a betting shop before the championships, you would have won a small fortune...
"I am proud and happy to have achieved this double," said the Tyrolean. On Saturday he had surprisingly won the 100 m in 10.40 seconds ahead of Markus Fuchs. He was only nine thousandths (10.391) ahead of the Lower Austrian (10.400). For Fuchs, who was admittedly ill after the European Championships, this brought a great series to an end after nine 100 m victories in a row. "But even against an ailing Markus Fuchs, it's not easy to win a final like this," said Waroschitz, who moved up to eighth place in the "eternal" Austrian 100m best list.
"An awesome run"
However, his great 200 m time was not ready for the best lists. His race was aided by an unacceptably strong tailwind of 2.5 m/sec (2.0 is permitted). "That was a great run, but unfortunately with a bit too much wind." But that didn't really matter to him with this sensational double. His 200 m was sensational simply because the last time he ran this distance outdoors was two years ago at the national championships in St. Pölten. Last year, the athlete sprinting for the IAC had made his debut on the big international stage at the U23 European Championships.
Susi Gogl-Walli top again
Just like Noel Waroschitz, Olympic starter Susanne Gogl-Walli also achieved a great double. However, her two titles were expected and are of course a few classes higher internationally. "The timetable towards the Olympics is certainly right," said Wolfi Adler, who has been preparing Susanne Gogl-Walli perfectly for major events for years. The Linz native herself was also very satisfied. "It's always fun to run national championships."
This year she won the 400 m for the eighth time in a row and also managed the double over 200 m and 400 m for the third time. "Although my cornering really wasn't perfect. But it was very good again at the back!" She then caught up with Leni Lindner, who was initially leading on the home straight. "At 180 m I would probably have won, it was probably never that close against Susi," said Leni Lindner, who lost out in 23.81 to 23.50.
Quartet fixed - quintet hopes
In addition to Susanne Gogl-Walli, European Championship silver medallist Lukas Weißhaidinger (discus/champion on Saturday with 63.40 m), European champion Victoria Hudson (javelin/champion with 63.10) and marathon runner Julia Mayer have made the direct qualification for Paris. After the end of the qualification period this Sunday (June 30), five ÖLV athletes still have legitimate hopes of qualifying via the "Road to Paris". Raphael Pallitsch (1500 m), who finished sixth in the European Championships, is practically certain to qualify, while Markus Fuchs (100 m), Enzo Diessl (110 m hurdles), heptathlete Verena Mayr and Karin Strametz (100 m hurdles) have the next best chances. On Tuesday, when the "Road to Paris" is finally updated by World Athletics, it will be known who will strengthen the already fixed quartet in Paris...
