David Alaba:
“Enjoy the moment and don’t let it drive you crazy”
Six months before Austria's EURO opener, David Alaba tore his cruciate ligament - but the team captain is still right in the middle of the Rangnick squad's euphoric journey through Germany as "non-playing captain". The Real star talks about ...
... his rehab during the EURO: "I have a fitness trainer and a physio here who are in daily contact with the medical department in Madrid. That works really well. The rehab is intensive, hard, two sessions a day."
... his timetable until his comeback: "I'm not putting too much pressure on myself, I don't have a specific date either, I want to come back when I'm at 100 percent. Now I'm in the muscle-building phase, the next step would be running."
... Rangnick's birthday "celebration": "We serenaded him before the video analysis and presented him with the cake. It was emotional for him."
... his role as part of the ÖFB coaching team: "You always have moments when you'd rather be on the pitch. That will always be my aspiration, it's not possible here. I try to support the team. I'm the captain, I want to lead the way and make a difference with my experience and presence. I'm involved in the video analysis, the coach asks my opinion on the opponent, the line-up. But I'm more with the team."
... the recipe for knockout matches like the one against Turkey in the round of 16: "We mustn't make the mistake of straying from our path. We still have to stay relaxed and simply believe in our strengths. It's important that we don't let ourselves go crazy now. Nervousness and tension are positive, the trick is to turn it around so that you're focused when the whistle blows. I talk to the boys a lot and I don't get the impression that they're too nervous. They rather enjoy the moment."
... the reasons for the success and the differences to the last two EUROs: "We've gone through a process, we've been on this path for two years. The quality and breadth of the squad are different. Everything fits. We have players who decide games, but we are a unit that is very special. We are at our strongest when we play as a team. We need every individual to do that."
...the increased expectations in Austria: "We're aware of that, but we're already familiar with it. We don't let it drive us crazy. We have our own standards and expectations in the team, and we want to live up to them. We go from game to game to fulfill our dreams in the end."
... Turkey without superstar Hakan Calhanoglu: "The fact that Hakan is out hurts them, but we're only concerned with ourselves."
