Vow of revenge in Vienna court: “Blood for blood”

"We will not give up"

A sister (24) of the victims, some of whom were seriously injured - one of the victims was wearing an ankle bracelet at the time of the crime, his brother was brought in from prison, where he was serving time for assault - made serious accusations in an interview with "Krone" after the jury's lenient verdict: "We will not give up. The verdicts are a disgrace to the state of Austria." And further: "It was not a debate. It was attempted murder!"