This railroad crossing is still a fire hazard

I was in the garden when I noticed the noise and of course I went straight over," says Werner Höller, platoon commander at the Kefermarkt fire brigade, who lives right next to the level crossing. "When I went over, I realized that something more serious must have happened, but the driver of the car involved in the accident was already out of the vehicle. Then I alerted the firefighters," reports the 32-year-old, who subsequently led the firefighting operation.