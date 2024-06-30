Sanctuary for disabled cats threatened with closure

And even though everything is in order in terms of animal welfare and experts were unable to detect any odor or noise pollution: Legally speaking, Bernadovich is no longer allowed to run an animal shelter in her house, and a temporary transitional permit is about to expire. "I could stay in the house myself, but I would have to close the sanctuary. That's out of the question for me. I stand or fall with my cats," says the animal rights activist. For the cats, the end of the sanctuary would probably be a certain death sentence, as there is no comparable facility where cats are cared for around the clock in a private home. And finding a suitable place for 50 cats in need of care is probably impossible.