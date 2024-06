Demonstration against construction waste landfill in Weibern

Possibly also a recycling plant

In addition to the landfill, a building materials recycling plant may also be planned. The citizens are therefore calling for an immediate halt to planning and criticize the plans as an untimely and irrevocable impairment of the area and its nature and agriculture. For this reason, a protest march will be held in Weibern on Sunday, June 30 at 10 a.m. with a liturgy and picnic.