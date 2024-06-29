Death threats against former boss

The 41-year-old Croatian seems to have his very own way of dealing with problems. He has seven previous convictions in his home country and three in Germany. Now he also has an entry in the Austrian criminal register for dangerous threats and serious coercion. The background: Because he didn't get on with his work colleagues, the trained chef lost his job at a restaurant in Bregenz last summer. In a drunken stupor, the accused vented his frustration by threatening an ex-colleague and his now ex-boss via WhatsApp. "It's you or me. You started it. One will die," he writes. He threatens the ex-boss, whom he calls a "bastard", with "I'll kill you and burn down your restaurant!"