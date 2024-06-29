Vorteilswelt
Can prevent cancer

Free HPV vaccination for everyone up to their 30th birthday

Nachrichten
29.06.2024 09:55

From July 1, the HPV vaccination will be available free of charge for young adults up to their 30th birthday. To date, only around five percent of 21 to 30-year-olds have been fully vaccinated against HPV.

900,000 people who did not have the opportunity to receive the HPV vaccination free of charge in their youth can now catch up. The campaign will be accompanied by an extensive information campaign from the fall.

"Many young people simply couldn't afford the expensive vaccination. That is now a thing of the past. Health should not be a question of income," emphasizes Health Minister Johannes Rauch. This regulation applies until the end of 2025.

Up to 180 deaths a year
Every year, 130 to 180 women die from cervical cancer in Austria. More than twice as many develop the disease and have to undergo extensive cancer treatment. Despite this, only 53 percent of 14-year-olds have been vaccinated against HPV. Among 15 to 20-year-olds, the rate drops to 40 percent. Between the ages of 21 and 30, only five percent are fully vaccinated.

From February 1, 2023, the HPV vaccination became available free of charge for children, adolescents and young adults from their 9th to 21st birthday. The number of vaccinations has almost doubled since then. Health Minister Johannes Rauch is now hoping for a similar development through the catch-up campaign: "This will enable us to effectively prevent many cancers, a lot of suffering and also deaths."

This will enable us to effectively prevent many cancers, suffering and deaths.

From July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025, the HPV vaccination will be free for everyone up to their 30th birthday. The date of the first vaccination is relevant for participation in the campaign.

Two HPV vaccinations six to twelve months apart are recommended for complete vaccination protection.

