Free HPV vaccination for everyone up to their 30th birthday

Up to 180 deaths a year

Every year, 130 to 180 women die from cervical cancer in Austria. More than twice as many develop the disease and have to undergo extensive cancer treatment. Despite this, only 53 percent of 14-year-olds have been vaccinated against HPV. Among 15 to 20-year-olds, the rate drops to 40 percent. Between the ages of 21 and 30, only five percent are fully vaccinated.