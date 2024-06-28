“Make time for things I enjoy doing!”

Toto Wolff took over as Head of Motorsport at the "Silver Arrows" from Norbert Haug on January 21, 2013. He now holds a 30 percent stake in "Mercedes GP" and is an Executive Managing Director on the Management Board. With a total of 15 (!) world championship titles, the 53-year-old Viennese is also the most successful team boss in the history of the "premier class". In a breakfast interview with the "Krone", Toto, who wants to prolong the upswing with his "star driver squad" in Spielberg, talks about his perhaps not so well-known side ...