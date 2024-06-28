“We are facing a dangerous tsunami”

We need a completely new type of pedagogy

The second measure would be more school autonomy. There was already a school autonomy package in 2017, but it was not implemented. More autonomy should give schools the opportunity to break up the 50-minute lesson and class groups, bring in external people and carry out exciting projects. "In other words, a completely new kind of pedagogy. Very few schools are doing this, including schools in hotspots, they are doing it very successfully and it works. But most schools are completely unaware of autonomy because it has never been communicated and supported."