Disgust alarm! This meat goes to the supermarket

Well, good morning! On Thursday, the "City Markt" on Linzer Landstraße 78 was - as reported - not only a topic of discussion in the local council, but also in the sights of the authorities after the operator there expanded his sales area around the sidewalk area in front of the store on a daily basis, sometimes with overflowing mesh baskets, crates, boxes or pallets stacked meters high. He was given a warning and told to remove the mess immediately.