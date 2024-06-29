Bambi & Co.
Animal kindergarten with Tina Rosner in Nickelsdorf
Two Bambis, a dove and a lark cub, hedgehog children and a falcon are currently keeping Tina Rosner on her toes. The kindergarten needs to be fed regularly. Even at night.
The young lark was found with its three siblings at Nova Rock. The mother must have fled. "Three of the chicks were already so cold that I couldn't get them through. But one is really fit," says Tina Rosner.
In addition to the lark, she also has an injured pigeon fawn with her and is allowing it to recover. She got the two fawns from a hunter who had spotted them in a field. "The mother had been run over," the hunter explains. A drone was flown over the field because he had heard the desperate whimpering of a fawn. So he collected the little ones and brought them to Tina Rosner.
Initially, she fed the lark every hour and the fawns every two hours. Now the Bambis are fed every three hours. "They are already starting to nibble on the hay and the meadow," says Rosner.
They are fed fresh goat's milk. Incidentally, Tina Rosner's dogs are the best babysitters. "Lukas" - a Rottweiler - and "Stella", a Magyar Wiszlar bitch, lie in the grass with the little ones and protect them.
Soon, however, "Lissy" and "Sissy" are big enough to move out again. Then the hunter who found them picks them up again and takes them to an outdoor enclosure in Styria, where they can have a nice life away from cars and hunting. Donations or a purchase every Saturday and Sunday at the border flea market in Nickelsdorf (except the last weekend of the month) are always welcome!
