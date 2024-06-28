Growing concerns about the privatization of Toscana Park

For almost two years, Gmunden has been haunted by the spectre that the Toscana Park, which is currently open to the public, could be "privatized" and thus closed. In 2022, it leaked out that the state and federal government, as owners, would lease the popular recreational area to a hotel development company for five decades for €12,000 a year. However, the exact details of the contract have been kept secret ever since. Now the waters are rising again: signs have been up for a few days indicating that the area is on private property.