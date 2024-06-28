Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Aloisianum Linz case

Court confirms expulsion of four boys from school

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 11:37

The Linz District Court has now ruled in the Aloisianum case: the four pupils who were expelled from school on charges of deprivation of liberty and coercion and appealed against this decision remain excluded from the grammar school. At least for the time being, because those affected can appeal.

comment0 Kommentare

"The application for a temporary injunction has been rejected. As things stand today, this decision means that nothing will change for the time being," confirms Dietmar Fuchsloch, spokesperson for the Linz District Court.

This means that four pupils from the Aloisianum grammar school will remain excluded from the school and will probably not receive a report card for this school year for the time being.

Investigations underway
As reported, the four boys were expelled by the school management of the private grammar school in Linz because they allegedly locked up and coerced a fellow pupil on a school trip to Italy - according to the accusation, investigations are ongoing.

On June 10, the parents of the pupils concerned applied for a temporary injunction against the termination of the private school contracts. And this has now been rejected by the district court. "The judge assumed that the case was as the school saw it and that the exclusion was therefore justified," said court spokesperson Fuchsloch, explaining the decision.

Two weeks to appeal
However, it is not yet set in legal stone, because: "The applicants can lodge an appeal, a so-called recourse," says Fuchsloch. Those affected have two weeks to do so.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf