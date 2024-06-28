After Turkey's victory
Because he could not stand the exuberant cheering of soccer fans, a 64-year-old man from Traun (Upper Austria) threatened to shoot into the crowd with a pump-action shotgun. The police cleared the parking lot and were able to arrest the suspect shortly afterwards.
On Thursday, shortly after midnight, an initially unknown person called the police station in Traun and complained about the noise at the Traun intersection after the Turkish national soccer team's victory in the European Championship match against the Czech Republic. He also told the police officers that they were unable to solve the problem and that he would therefore shoot the noisy people with a pump-action shotgun.
Crossing cleared by officers
He repeated this threat several times and then hung up without giving his name. The police officers immediately went to the Traun intersection, cleared the busy parking lots there and cordoned everything off. In the meantime, the investigators also found out the identity of the man, whose home address is in the immediate vicinity.
Weapons found
They also met the man there and arrested him, which he accepted without resistance. In his accommodation, the officers found several disabled long guns, pistols, CO2 pistols and several knives. These were seized. The investigation is ongoing.
