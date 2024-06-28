Drivers angry: “Checks are toothless!”

An attentive reader discovered himself on a photo of the departure controls in Hallein in the "Sonntagskrone". Alexander Kirchgasser, a Radstadt family man, was on his way to a dance performance by his daughter. He told the "Krone" in astonishment that the employee at the checkpoint told him in conversation that he "didn't care at all" who was leaving and who was not. As a reminder: The state of Salzburg has set up exit barriers to prevent congestion in municipalities at peak traffic times - according to regulations, only drivers with destinations in Salzburg are allowed to exit the A10.