Nehammer: New coalition with the Greens is possible

To some, this certainly sounds like a possible renaturation of the turquoise-green relationship. Or as Nehammer says: "Everything else will then become clear on September 29." On Thursday evening, however, the Chancellery clarified: "The Federal Chancellor is neither ruling out nor ruling in a coalition, but is making it clear that the voters will have their say on 29 September. If he is elected, he will use his experience to form a government."