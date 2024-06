Drunken rioter attacked the emergency services

Attack with two clenched fists

"Fire brigade get out!" The entire rage of the alcoholic driver's violent boyfriend was directed at the emergency services. The rioter wanted to salvage the wreckage himself. When the police officers tried to calm him down, he attacked an officer with clenched fists. "Get lost," the attacker shouted. He was overpowered and led away in handcuffs. The officer who was attacked suffered injuries during the defense - and was treated in hospital.