The story of the courageous martyr Brother Gereon

He was a simple but courageous man. We are talking about Josef Außerlechner, born in East Tyrol and a Premonstratensian monk at Wilten Abbey - also known as Brother Gereon. In June 1944, he was tortured to death by the Nazis in Dachau and this year symbolizes a number of Tyrolean martyrs who lost their lives as a result of the terrible actions of the Nazis. This is his story.