On the pilgrimage route of St. Francis

When Johann Weik went on a pilgrimage along the Way of St. James in 2013, he had the idea of extending an existing nature trail in his home region, the Creation Trail in Pitten in the Bucklige Welt, which was based on St. Francis' Canticle of the Sun, to the surrounding area. This ultimately developed into a new pilgrimage path, the "Franziskusweg Niederösterreich-Süd". "I wanted to bring the idea of pilgrimage with all the senses to the region." And it has succeeded: The pilgrimage trail leads past impressive cultural monuments, all of which point to the life of St. Francis of Assisi.