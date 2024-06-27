“Huge mess”: cry for help from prisons

Nothing works anymore! The tense situation in the prison system has not really changed, despite repeated outcries from staff representatives. On the contrary, it is said that the high number of foreigners has made the situation worse. In some prisons, especially in the pre-trial detention area, up to 90 percent of suspects are said to be foreign nationals, a total of around 52 percent - and many of these are also from third countries, who cause various problems with their religious and cultural views.