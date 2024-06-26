WIFO/IHS present their summer forecast

Unemployment rate rises to 6.9 percent

Wifo and IHS are also updating their forecast for inflation and unemployment. In March, they had assumed an inflation rate for consumer prices of 3.8% and 3.5% respectively. Although this meant a halving compared to the previous year, it was above the eurozone average and well above the European Central Bank's target value. According to the March forecast, the unemployment rate according to the national definition is likely to rise to around 6.9% this year.