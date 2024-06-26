Austria’s counterintelligence is overwhelmed

The journalist, who is guarded by constitutional protection officers, stated this on Tuesday evening during a rare public appearance in Vienna, which had only been announced as a video link with him by the Concordia Press Club for security reasons. "It is true that Austria has the counterintelligence infrastructure of a very small country, although it would need the structure of a large country given the concentration of spies," said Grozev, who specializes in Russian intelligence operations. He justified the fact that Austrian services are often dependent on tips from friendly Western services in their activities by pointing out, among other things, that there are a hundred times more people in the USA, for example, dealing with relevant analyses.