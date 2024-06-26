Disgusting protest in England
Activist defecates in Sunak pond
Shortly before the early general election, the mood in the UK is heated. Activists have chosen an unusual form of protest to express their displeasure with the work of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: they invaded his private property - one of them defecated in the Conservative politician's pond.
The group "Youth Demand" claimed responsibility for the protest action on Tuesday. In videos shared on the short message platform X, one of the activists can be seen gaining access to Sunak's property in the parish of Kirby Sigston in northern England via a small garden door and then climbing into the pond wearing wellies. He then dropped his trousers and made his statement against the Prime Minister's "shitshow", according to the organization.
The group also shared a censored clip of the incident on social media alongside a video in which the action can be seen more clearly:
Activists were arrested
The police arrived at the scene just one minute after the men entered the property. The four suspects are between 20 and 52 years old and come from different cities. They are being held in custody during the investigation, the police said.
The "Youth Demand" organization is committed to climate protection, against arms deliveries to Israel and against the awarding of new oil and gas licenses by the British government, among other things.
This is not the first time that Sunak's private residence has been targeted by activists. In the summer of 2023, Greenpeace covered his house with "petro-black" sheets to protest against the awarding of oil and gas licenses.
Election debacle feared for Conservative Party
The UK parliament will be re-elected on July 4 - Sunak had announced early elections following the defeat of his Conservative Party in the local elections at the end of May. The Conservative Tories are far behind the Labour Party in the polls.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.