Disgusting protest in England

Activist defecates in Sunak pond

26.06.2024 08:12

Shortly before the early general election, the mood in the UK is heated. Activists have chosen an unusual form of protest to express their displeasure with the work of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: they invaded his private property - one of them defecated in the Conservative politician's pond.

The group "Youth Demand" claimed responsibility for the protest action on Tuesday. In videos shared on the short message platform X, one of the activists can be seen gaining access to Sunak's property in the parish of Kirby Sigston in northern England via a small garden door and then climbing into the pond wearing wellies. He then dropped his trousers and made his statement against the Prime Minister's "shitshow", according to the organization.

The group also shared a censored clip of the incident on social media alongside a video in which the action can be seen more clearly:

Activists were arrested
The police arrived at the scene just one minute after the men entered the property. The four suspects are between 20 and 52 years old and come from different cities. They are being held in custody during the investigation, the police said.

The "Youth Demand" organization is committed to climate protection, against arms deliveries to Israel and against the awarding of new oil and gas licenses by the British government, among other things.

The private home of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was covered in black fabric by Greenpeace activists last year. (Bild: © Greenpeace)
The private home of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was covered in black fabric by Greenpeace activists last year.
(Bild: © Greenpeace)

This is not the first time that Sunak's private residence has been targeted by activists. In the summer of 2023, Greenpeace covered his house with "petro-black" sheets to protest against the awarding of oil and gas licenses.

Election debacle feared for Conservative Party
The UK parliament will be re-elected on July 4 - Sunak had announced early elections following the defeat of his Conservative Party in the local elections at the end of May. The Conservative Tories are far behind the Labour Party in the polls.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
