Rescue call for help

73-year-old was run over by his own tractor

Nachrichten
25.06.2024 20:20

A 73-year-old man probably has an attentive walker to thank for his life. When she heard cries for help in the Thurytal valley in Freistadt (Upper Austria), she called the emergency services. A police officer eventually found the senior citizen, who had been run over by his own tractor and seriously injured as a result.

In the Thurytal area on Tuesday afternoon, a walker heard a male person shouting for help, but was unable to identify him in the rough terrain. So the courageous passer-by picked up the phone and dialed the emergency number.

A large search operation was then launched in the Thurytal valley, some of which was only possible on foot. By chance, a police officer discovered a tractor that had crashed along a hiking trail - and a seriously injured man.

Run over during forest work
According to the police, the 73-year-old from the Freistadt district was run over by his own tractor when he started it up to put the cable winch into operation. The senior citizen was probably standing next to the tractor when it started moving and continued to roll for around 40 meters after the accident until it crashed into a tree.

The seriously injured 73-year-old was first treated by the ambulance and emergency doctor. The "Christophorus 10" emergency helicopter then flew him to hospital.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
