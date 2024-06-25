Rescue call for help
73-year-old was run over by his own tractor
A 73-year-old man probably has an attentive walker to thank for his life. When she heard cries for help in the Thurytal valley in Freistadt (Upper Austria), she called the emergency services. A police officer eventually found the senior citizen, who had been run over by his own tractor and seriously injured as a result.
In the Thurytal area on Tuesday afternoon, a walker heard a male person shouting for help, but was unable to identify him in the rough terrain. So the courageous passer-by picked up the phone and dialed the emergency number.
A large search operation was then launched in the Thurytal valley, some of which was only possible on foot. By chance, a police officer discovered a tractor that had crashed along a hiking trail - and a seriously injured man.
Run over during forest work
According to the police, the 73-year-old from the Freistadt district was run over by his own tractor when he started it up to put the cable winch into operation. The senior citizen was probably standing next to the tractor when it started moving and continued to roll for around 40 meters after the accident until it crashed into a tree.
The seriously injured 73-year-old was first treated by the ambulance and emergency doctor. The "Christophorus 10" emergency helicopter then flew him to hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.