ÖFB team striker leaves Altach for Vienna

Although the spring season is still the goal of the 19-year-old from Vorarlberg, she will not extend her contract with the Rheindörflerinnen, which expires in four days' time. Instead, Natter, who is listed by the online platform Soccerdonna as the second most expensive player in the Admiral Frauen-Bundesliga with a market value of 45,000 euros, will join runners-up and Champions League qualifiers Vienna.