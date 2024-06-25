Linz man almost drowned in the Danube while fetching a ball

Even the motorboat struggled

"He was only about seven meters away from the bridge pillar and could barely speak. We threw him a lifebuoy and line, then got him on board via the recovery platform." Even with the motorboat, it was not easy to carry out the rescue in the current. The totally exhausted and hypothermic man was able to warm up in the cabin - the Danube was probably no more than 14 or 15 degrees at the scene of the accident.