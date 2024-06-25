Through the algorithm
AI determines which song will be a hit
Whether a new song becomes a commercial hit is increasingly in the hands of artificial intelligence (AI).
Whether up-and-coming musicians make the breakthrough or not is no longer exclusively in the hands of music managers and record bosses. Artificial intelligence (AI) now also determines whether newcomers land on the radar of potential listeners in the first place. This is because music streaming services such as Spotify decide who gets to hear what. Along the lines of: If you listen to music by Chris Steger, maybe you'll like it too?
Christine Bauer from the Paris Lodron University of Salzburg is working on finding the answer to this question. At the Faculty of Digital and Analytical Sciences (DAS), the professor focuses on researching how artificial intelligence (AI) affects the arts and cultural sector. For example, by providing listeners of music platforms with recommendations tailored to their musical tastes. "Personalization is increasingly being used for this. It is important to avoid an extreme or overly one-sided approach with algorithms," warns Christine Bauer.
Artificial intelligence is currently still struggling with complex topics such as diversity and fairness in particular. "There is still a lot of research to be done in this field." Bauer regularly shares her expertise and the knowledge she has already gained in international research forums. Despite the rapid pace of technological progress, the professor is certain: "AI will not be able to replace us humans in the foreseeable future. It still needs the exchange with and the contribution of us humans."
