Espionage attack on Styrian lawyer

This happened on January 11 of this year. The lawyer had traveled to Vienna - as she often does - to represent a client against a large gambling company and was staying overnight in a hotel. As she was relaxing in her room, a man in dark clothing tampered with her car. A hotel security employee caught him doing so. The man's excuse was that the car belonged to a friend and that he needed to inspect some damage. This seemed Spanish to the employee. When the security camera was viewed, it became clear that the man had placed something under the car. As the security guard feared it might be a bomb, he alerted the police. They then discovered the tracking device.