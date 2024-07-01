Vorteilswelt
A bizarre ability

“Wruss method”: Styrian puts people into a trance

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 11:00

Franz Wruss from Pernegg an der Mur has developed a method with which he can influence people on a subconscious level. His mental suggestion is said to be able to treat things such as addictions, allergies or lack of success. And the self-taught psychic even holds a world record with his skills.

comment0 Kommentare

Mental suggestion artist Franz Wruss boasts over 30 years of experience, 43 TV appearances and 15,000 people in his treatment. Known on stage as "Don Franco", he is constantly putting people into a trance to release things from their subconscious. "The Wruss method is many times more powerful than hypnosis and is always successful. Just one session is enough," he says.

Where did Wruss learn this? Even as a child, he was closely connected to nature and felt the energy of trees. "For me, it's all divine," says Wruss. He is driven by "pure, universal love". However, he did not train in this field because: "There is no one else who does the same thing," he says in conversation.

Mental suggestion coach Franz Wruss has been in the business for 30 years. (Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
Mental suggestion coach Franz Wruss has been in the business for 30 years.
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

Wruss reaches for his large, black suitcase, opens it and pulls out a thick folder. Inside are speeches of thanks from people he has helped with addictions, depression, allergies, lack of success or sexual problems. Among them is a particularly impressive case: "I woke a woman from a coma," claims Wruss. After a severe allergic reaction, she was in a deep sleep in hospital in Linz - but a week after Wruss' treatment, she woke up again.

The concept behind the "Wruss method"
However, interested parties come to his practice in Pernegg an der Mur for a "standard" suggestion. A session lasts an impressive three hours. After a preliminary talk, Wruss begins to release all sorts of things from the subconscious. Without any tools, just through mutual trust. "I dissolve what was stressful. To do this, I have to go into the person's aura," explains the Styrian. Only then can he "suggest" something new - in other words, talk the person into a trance. "Krone editor Christa Blümel tried it out for herself: Wruss tried to make sweets unpalatable to her - but unfortunately without success.

Zitat Icon

Nobody is changed by the treatment. People are even more themselves afterwards.

Franz Wruss, Mental-Suggesteur und Weltrekordhalter in Blitzhypnose

He was more successful with his world record attempt in 2005: he managed to put eight people into a trance, including body rigidity, in exactly two minutes and 38 seconds. No one had ever achieved this so quickly before. "I then walked over the eight people," says Wruss proudly. Unfortunately, the record was not registered.

However, Wruss is not only a mental conjurer, he also has a second passion: music. Together with friends, he performed for years with the band "Easy Action" - today he makes music solo. On his latest album, he sings in dialect, and he recorded a very special number with his 97-year-old father. He also plans to write a book and give lectures this fall. The planned titles: "Reality is in your head" and "Joy is the engine of health".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
Folgen Sie uns auf