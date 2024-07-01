“Wruss method”: Styrian puts people into a trance

The concept behind the "Wruss method"

However, interested parties come to his practice in Pernegg an der Mur for a "standard" suggestion. A session lasts an impressive three hours. After a preliminary talk, Wruss begins to release all sorts of things from the subconscious. Without any tools, just through mutual trust. "I dissolve what was stressful. To do this, I have to go into the person's aura," explains the Styrian. Only then can he "suggest" something new - in other words, talk the person into a trance. "Krone editor Christa Blümel tried it out for herself: Wruss tried to make sweets unpalatable to her - but unfortunately without success.