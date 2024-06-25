Several collisions
Dangerous chase on Vienna’s Ringstrasse
A 40-year-old driver attracted attention with dangerous overtaking maneuvers in the middle of Vienna's Ringstrasse on Monday evening. A cyclist was seriously injured in the process.
At times, the suspect even drove over the streetcar lines at excessive speed in order to overtake people turning left. Shortly afterwards, he lost control of the car, veered off the road and aimed for the pedestrian zone in front of the Monument to the Republic.
Collision with car
Fortunately, passers-by reacted with lightning speed and were just able to avoid the 40-year-old. But that didn't stop the driver from finishing his journey. A short time later, he collided with the driver of a car (50). She remained uninjured. The car itself was a total loss.
Attempted escape on foot
However, the 40-year-old continued his journey and caused another collision. This time with a 23-year-old cyclist. He was seriously injured. The suspect then fled on foot. However, the police managed to arrest the 40-year-old.
Can't remember anything
The alcohol test showed a level of 1.44 per mille. His driver's license was confiscated on the spot. During questioning, he stated that he could not remember most of the incidents. He is currently in prison.
Charges of intentional grievous bodily harm, grievous damage to property and intentional endangerment of the public will be brought. The injured cyclist was taken to hospital with suspected multiple fractures.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
