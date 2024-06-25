When the wife goes for a walk:
Investigators search several Benko bases
A major police operation has been underway since Tuesday morning at the villa of Tyrolean real estate juggler René Benko in Innsbruck-Igls and also at the Signa headquarters in Vienna. The Cobra special task force is also on site. In the meantime, his lawyer has also responded to the search of Benko's villa.
The operation in Innsbruck has been taking place since 7.30 am. In addition to police officers in uniform and in plain clothes, Cobra is also on site with several officers. Several police vehicles and vans are also parked at the villa. At around 9.45 a.m., the forensic team apparently passed through the gates sealing off the mighty estate.
Benko's wife took the dog for a walk
The Signa founder behaved "cooperatively and constructively" during the house search, according to his lawyer Norbert Wess. His wife was also spotted - she took the dog for a walk during the operation. Numerous neighbors and onlookers have also gathered in front of the villa.
Police operation at Signa headquarters in Vienna
A search of the Signa headquarters also took place in Vienna at around 7.40 am. According to eyewitnesses, around ten officers were deployed in Herrengasse to remove a large metal container with around 70 to 80 kilos of contents.
Searches were also carried out at other Signa locations in Vienna during the course of Tuesday morning. According to officials, the investigations should be completed by midday.
Lawyer confirms house search in Innsbruck
"I can confirm the following: Yes, a search is currently taking place on site in order to seize any documents relating to the allegations that have already been reported in the media - the police and the WKStA are acting very professionally and our client - as the authorities have just confirmed to me - is again acting cooperatively and constructively. I can't say any more about this ad hoc," explained Wess regarding the operation in Innsbruck.
"The house search was ordered by the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption," said Christof Stapf, the trustee in bankruptcy of Signa Holding. Together with the expert Deloitte, the necessary data protection measures had already been initiated in December and the company was working closely with the authorities. The WKStA could not be reached for comment for the time being.
Investigations in Germany too
In Germany, the Munich public prosecutor's office is also investigating suspected money laundering and possible insolvency offenses. The economic and corruption prosecutor's office confirmed in April, as did Benko's lawyer Wess, that Benko himself was also under investigation. The investigation apparently concerns a loan of EUR 25 million from an Austrian bank, which Benko is accused of having concealed Signa's financial situation when it was extended last summer.
Signa, which is active in retail and above all in the real estate business, has suffered the biggest bankruptcy in Austrian economic history. At the end of April, bankruptcy proceedings were also opened against the assets of Tyrolean Signa founder Benko. 30 creditors asserted around 2 billion euros in claims. Only 47.3 million of these were initially recognized.
