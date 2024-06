Agricultural machinery company registers 200 workers as unemployed

In addition, the 450 employees will each take a week's unpaid leave in solidarity with the affected workers. "In this way, we are avoiding real redundancies," said Managing Director Gregor Dietachmayr. The capacity adjustments are necessary because demand has fallen sharply and orders are being placed later. There were not enough orders for the summer and production would be working at full capacity again in the fall.

Less turnover

Pöttinger has increased its turnover from less than 400 to 641 million euros in the past three years. In the 2023/24 financial year, which runs until the end of July, the Managing Director expects a double-digit percentage decline, even if it will not be as sharp a drop as in the market as a whole (around 20 percent). Earnings will also fall, without giving specific figures. Pöttinger employs a total of 2,166 people worldwide.