EURO in the ticker
Netherlands v Austria, LIVE from 6pm
On the final matchday in Group D, the decisive clash is between the Netherlands and Austria. Rangnick's team will be looking to keep their chances of winning the group alive with a victory. We will be reporting live, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Austria's national team will be fighting for a place in the last 16 of the European Football Championship on Tuesday. A win against the Netherlands at the Olympiastadion in Berlin would at least see the ÖFB team through as group runners-up, while a draw would almost certainly see them progress as one of the four best third-placed teams in the group. Even a narrow defeat against the "Elftal" should be enough to advance to the knockout phase.
However, team boss Ralf Rangnick does not want to get involved in such arithmetical games - after the 0:1 against France and the 3:1 against Poland in the last match of Group D, the German is aiming for something countable. They are "98.6 percent" qualified for the next round, said the 65-year-old. "But that's not 100 percent. We need at least one point under our own steam." At the same time, Rangnick made it clear that the ÖFB are not aiming for one point, but three.
How to win the group
In this case, Austria would even be group winners if the French do not win against Poland. "We'd prefer to finish first, but I don't think that's very likely. Next up would be second place. Anything that involves third place is too complicated for me. I looked at it once, but then stopped at some point," Rangnick said.
In a possible round of 16 match, seven players are facing suspension - Christoph Baumgartner, Konrad Laimer, Marko Arnautovic, Maximilian Wöber, Patrick Wimmer, Kevin Danso and Phillipp Mwene would all have to serve a yellow card against the Dutch. "That's not good, but unfortunately that's the way it is. But first we have to make sure we qualify for the round of 16. There are a few who we absolutely need, but if you take that into account now, you're putting it off until one game later. I'm banking on the lads being clever enough not to pick up any stupid yellow cards," said Rangick.
The team boss showed respect for "Oranje". "We're up against an opponent who is as good individually as France. The Dutch may not have as many absolute top players across the board, but they still have enough top players," Rangnick emphasized. "They always try to find playful solutions. In order to prevent that and have control of the game ourselves, we need an absolutely top performance. We have to show the best we can against the ball, but we also need our own phases of possession."
Beware of set pieces
The "Elftal" have had a clear philosophy for decades. The foundations for this were laid by Johan Cruyff, whom Rangnick admired as a player. At his club, he played with Cruyff's shirt number 14, although this was unusual for a kicker in the starting eleven at the time, Rangnick reported. Cruyff prescribed "variable and flexible soccer" for the Dutch, according to Rangnick. "For us, it will be important that we coordinate well, that our timing is right and that we create possession. Second balls will also be an important issue."
The Austrian team must also be on top of their game when it comes to resting balls. So far, they have not been able to do this with attacking set-pieces, which Rangnick commented on with slight cynicism: "We have decided to 'save the best for last', which is why we have kept a low profile in the first two games."
You can count on the fans
His team will probably again be supported by over 20,000 fans in the Olympic Stadium, but the Dutch supporters are likely to be in the majority - something Rangnick doesn't really care about. "I have a red-green weakness, I probably can't tell the difference between orange and red well anyway."
Rangnick and his charges are aiming to reach the knockout phase of the European Championship for the second time in ÖFB history. The first time they achieved this was three years ago, when they reached the last 16 after extra time against the eventual European champions Italy. A victory over the Dutch would not only have ended Austria's negative streak of seven consecutive defeats against the "Oranje". It would also have been the first time ever that the ÖFB team had won two European Championship matches in a row.
Since the EURO was increased to 24 participants, a third-placed team with three points and a goal difference of minus 1 or better has always managed to advance. If this streak continues, they could afford a defeat with a two-goal difference on Tuesday. Of the 24 international matches so far under Rangnick, six have been lost - three by one goal and three by two.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.