Netherlands v Austria, LIVE from 6pm

In a possible round of 16 match, seven players are facing suspension - Christoph Baumgartner, Konrad Laimer, Marko Arnautovic, Maximilian Wöber, Patrick Wimmer, Kevin Danso and Phillipp Mwene would all have to serve a yellow card against the Dutch. "That's not good, but unfortunately that's the way it is. But first we have to make sure we qualify for the round of 16. There are a few who we absolutely need, but if you take that into account now, you're putting it off until one game later. I'm banking on the lads being clever enough not to pick up any stupid yellow cards," said Rangick.