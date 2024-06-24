Wrangling over the cycling ban in the Lobau continues

It has been almost a year since the City of Vienna imposed a comprehensive ban on cycling in the Lobau, which is enforced with heavy fines in some cases. The "Krone" first reported on it. It remains a controversial issue to this day. While conservationists welcome the driving bans as a necessary step to protect the area, cyclists and some residents criticize it as a restriction on their leisure activities. The main reason for the uproar was that driving on the paths was at least tolerated for decades, even in the Lower Lobau.