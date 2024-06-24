City searches for solution
Wrangling over the cycling ban in the Lobau continues
One year after cyclists were banned from the popular green oasis, the city is now promising solutions and also admitting to criticism
It has been almost a year since the City of Vienna imposed a comprehensive ban on cycling in the Lobau, which is enforced with heavy fines in some cases. The "Krone" first reported on it. It remains a controversial issue to this day. While conservationists welcome the driving bans as a necessary step to protect the area, cyclists and some residents criticize it as a restriction on their leisure activities. The main reason for the uproar was that driving on the paths was at least tolerated for decades, even in the Lower Lobau.
While conservationists welcome the bans as a necessary step towards protecting the area, cyclists and some local residents criticize it as a restriction on their leisure activities. Since then, alternatives and solutions have been discussed. But what happens next?
Just in time for the start of summer, the city has now announced that it will improve and even extend the range of cycle paths in the local recreation area. New connections to the natural bathing areas and the snack bar at the Panozzalacke in the Upper Lobau are in preparation. These popular places can no longer be reached legally by bike. Good news: a new cycle path linking the Mühlleiten district (Groß-Enzersdorf) to the renovated flood protection dam is being planned. This is currently being examined by the Gänserndorf district authority.
Opponents only see a "placebo" effect
Wolfram Böhme, SPÖ local leader of Mühlleiten (Lower Austria), speaks of a placebo effect and a delaying tactic on the part of MA 49 (forestry and agriculture department). He sees no improvement in the new measures and wants to persevere. In addition to the 15,000 signatures collected, the cycling lobby also supports him.
According to the Vienna police, no special campaigns were carried out against cyclists in the Lobau. It is not possible to say how many administrative charges were issued because no special statistics are kept on this, they add.
According to the municipal administration, a total of 13 administrative penalties were issued in 2023. None for this year to date. MA 49 states that it is no longer carrying out priority actions, but is instead focusing on education. For this reason, improvements have also been made to the markings. The criticism was right, said forestry director Andreas Januskovecz to the "Krone".
