Bomb threat: there is still no trace of the caller

"We are at the beginning of the investigation," police spokesman Stefan Eder told the "Krone" newspaper on Monday morning. The search is on for the person who called the provincial police headquarters at around 8.20 p.m. on Sunday and threatened to bomb the main railway station. "We are not disclosing exactly what he threatened and what the wording was," Eder continued. For reasons of investigation and interrogation tactics, the knowledge that only the perpetrator can have should not be leaked.