Tyrolean woman victim of fraud
“Sailor” faked love: 50,000 euros down the drain
As we all know, love is blind - or, as in this case, gullible: a 71-year-old Tyrolean woman allowed herself to be ripped off by an unscrupulous love swindler on the internet. The supposed sailor told the senior citizen brazen lies and ultimately conned her out of around 50,000 euros.
The pensioner from St. Johann in Tirol (Kitzbühel district) had already been contacted at the end of March via a social media platform by a supposedly 63-year-old man. He said he wanted to get to know her better. It was the beginning of a supposed love story - which ended fatally.
"Ship's engineer" on the road in Australia
But first things first: The duo started writing to each other regularly and were already exchanging phone numbers a short time later. However, according to the police, contact was only ever made in writing.
The supposed "lover" gradually gained the 71-year-old's trust - he pretended to be in love with her and claimed to be a marine engineer and currently working on a ship in Australia.
The stranger promised the Tyrolean woman that he would visit her. But he would need money to do so.
Codes photographed and forwarded
Fake bank transfer confirmations
Of course, the web acquaintance also promised to transfer the money back. As a result, transfer confirmations arrived, but they were forged. No money ever arrived either.
Contact was broken off and a mid-five-figure euro sum was lost. On Sunday, the victim finally filed a complaint with the police.
