Sean Penn opens up about explosive Madonna marriage
His marriage to Madonna in the 80s was highly explosive. Nevertheless, Sean Penn is now once again denying a powerful rumor that has persisted for almost four decades - namely that he once hit the diva on the head with a baseball bat.
In the "New York Times", Penn revisited the old relationship stories. Today, he has a deep friendship with Madonna and calls her "someone I love". He points out that even the "Material Girl" had claimed in an affidavit that the baseball bat story was a lie.
Penn had to convince new girlfriend
Penn says: "It's fair to say that I'm not exactly the biggest guy. But if I hit a Mike Tyson over the head with a wooden bat, he'd end up in hospital."
Nevertheless, many people believed the story, including a woman Penn got together with immediately after the divorce in 1989: "I had spent a fantastic night with her. When I woke up in the morning, she looked at me as if I had killed her dog. Then she accused me of trussing Madonna up like a turkey and then beating her up." Fortunately, he was able to convince his playmate otherwise and she became his new girlfriend.
What the 63-year-old does confirm, however, is another legendary story from the Madonna marriage that once filled the tabloids: "The damn SWAT team stormed my house." The background: The singer had called 911 after an escalated argument and expressed her concern that her husband had weapons in the house.
Penn wanted to "finish breakfast first"
Whereupon the special police unit appeared at the door and asked Penn to come out of his house with his hands up: "I replied that I wasn't coming out and would finish my breakfast first. The next thing I knew, all the windows in the house were shattered and they came in to get me." Penn was led away in handcuffs at the time.
According to Penn, the fact that he and Madonna have a very amicable relationship today is down to one thing: "It's much easier to repair a friendship after a divorce when there are no kids involved." It was a direct broadside against his second ex-wife Robin Wright, with whom he has daughter Dylan (33) and son Hopper (30) - and with whom he still doesn't have a particularly good relationship.
