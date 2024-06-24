Farmers tremble
Mowing is finally underway on Carinthia’s fields
Why farmers have to get the fodder out of the fields on time, why the weather plays a major role and why farmers can't do without a second cut.
The weather is one of the most important factors in agriculture - and it has put a spanner in the works for Carinthia's farmers this year, especially during the hay harvest. "The persistent, sometimes heavy rainfall has not made it easy for us. This applies both to processing the fodder as silage and as hay," explains Hans Egger from the Chamber of Agriculture's Plant Production and Grassland Department.
This is because farmers cannot simply mow when it suits them. If the first cut is not started on time, the forage loses quality. Egger: "And you have to contend with undesirable woody plants such as dock and thistles." The plant population in particular has a major influence on the quality of the forage. "That's why the proportion of poisonous plants such as bracken, autumn crocus, various types of ragwort, buttercups and rattle must be kept as low as possible." This is because they can be harmful to animals. "Ruminants suffer from diarrhea and lose weight. Poisoning can be recognized by blood in the urine."
Fortunately, however, the extent of the delay is still limited. Egger: "It's about ten days. That's manageable. The weather changed just in time," says Egger, referring to the harvest in the mountains. "The soil is very wet, so many grassland areas could not be used with heavy harvesting equipment. In steep terrain, which mainly affects Upper Carinthia, there is also the risk of slipping. This is a major challenge for drivers. It is not uncommon for life-threatening accidents to happen as a result," says the expert.
Why the second cut is important
While many farmers are still busy with the first cut, others are already working on the second. "Whether you mow two, three or even four times depends entirely on the grassland location and the size of the farm. The second and third cuts in particular are considered high-performance forage. The first cut provides the best yield." However, the second cut - also known here as rough mowing - cannot be dispensed with. This also helps to ensure that the poisonous plants do not start to proliferate.
