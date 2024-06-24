Mowing is finally underway on Carinthia’s fields

Why the second cut is important

While many farmers are still busy with the first cut, others are already working on the second. "Whether you mow two, three or even four times depends entirely on the grassland location and the size of the farm. The second and third cuts in particular are considered high-performance forage. The first cut provides the best yield." However, the second cut - also known here as rough mowing - cannot be dispensed with. This also helps to ensure that the poisonous plants do not start to proliferate.