Graduation without dad
Final stroke: Suri separates from name Cruise
Mom Katie Holmes is more than proud of daughter Suri Cruise. The 18-year-old celebrated her high school graduation at the weekend. But the program for the celebration reveals: The teenager wants nothing more to do with dad Tom Cruise ...
What an exciting week for Suri Cruise! Not only is the celebrity daughter currently enjoying her first love with Toby Cohen to the full and was not only caught making out with him in Central Park a few days ago, but also celebrated the prom with him, she was also able to celebrate her high school graduation at the weekend.
Holmes celebrated Suri
Photos published by "Page Six" and others show Suri in a red graduation gown, with the 18-year-old wearing a white dress underneath. A special moment for Suri, which she shared with her mom Katie Holmes. The proud graduate posed with the actress for souvenir photos, among other things.
However, there was no trace of one person on this day: Suri's father, Hollywood star Tom Cruise. He is said to have broken off contact with his only biological child years ago. And that's why the 61-year-old action star preferred to cheer on singer Taylor Swift in London rather than celebrate one of the most important days of her life with his daughter.
Suri drops her dad's surname
The program of her graduation ceremony makes it clear that Suri has also long since moved on from her famous father. In the list of graduates, the 18-year-old is now only listed as Suri Noelle.
Katie Holmes' daughter probably made the decision to drop her father's famous surname earlier. Back in May, when she appeared in the Broadway play "Head over Heals", she was listed in the program as Suri Noelle.
In good company
And Suri is in good company. Brad Pitt's children also recently broke away from their famous father and dropped his surname. Daughter Shiloh even made it official: on her 18th birthday at the end of May, she filed an application in court so that she can only bear her mother Angelina Jolie's surname in future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
