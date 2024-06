St. Gilgen: Two car accidents within a short space of time

First, they spent just under an hour clearing up after a car crash: On Sunday night, a 52-year-old woman driving under the influence of alcohol coming from St. Gilgen in the direction of Hof caused an accident in which she and the two occupants of the second car involved were injured, some of them seriously. The female driver, who had a blood alcohol level of 1.88, drove her car into the oncoming lane and collided with the vehicle of a 72-year-old man.