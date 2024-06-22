Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In a courtyard in Graz

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
22.06.2024 18:23

A 55-year-old Romanian man living in Graz completely lost it on Friday evening and attacked a 39-year-old woman with a hammer. The trigger was probably an argument over borrowed money. A 50-year-old witness then stood in his way and was injured himself. The woman was only just able to escape from the aggressive man.

comment0 Kommentare

The escalation was probably preceded by an argument between the two Romanians living in Graz over borrowed money. They had tried to settle the matter on the phone, but the 55-year-old got "too stupid" and drove to her, as the police explained. Armed with a fist, he got out of the car and attacked the 39-year-old.

Witness intervened and was injured himself
A 50-year-old witness saved the day and immediately rushed to help. He stood in the way, whereupon the aggressive man hit him in the head with a hammer. He was able to get out of the way, but was injured on his shoulder and neck. The 50-year-old then grabbed a broom and knocked the hammer out of the attacker's hand. Another witness also rushed over - he had a gas pistol in his hand.

The police were finally able to arrest the 55-year-old - he was already known to the police. He later stated during interrogation that he had only wanted to scare the woman with the hammer. The man is now in custody and is to be sent to Jakomini prison. It was only by great luck that the 39-year-old woman was unharmed in the attack. An investigation into attempted murder is now underway.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf