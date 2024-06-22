Witness intervened and was injured himself

A 50-year-old witness saved the day and immediately rushed to help. He stood in the way, whereupon the aggressive man hit him in the head with a hammer. He was able to get out of the way, but was injured on his shoulder and neck. The 50-year-old then grabbed a broom and knocked the hammer out of the attacker's hand. Another witness also rushed over - he had a gas pistol in his hand.